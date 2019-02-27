Minera Alamos Will Be Attending PDAC 2019 (Booth 2423A) and the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase to Discuss Its Development Plans to Investors

Toronto, February 27, 2019 - Minera Alamos Inc. (TSXV: MAI) ("Minera" or the "Company") cordially invites you to visit with Company representatives on Sunday, March 3rd and Monday, March 4th at Booth #2423A within the Investors Exchange at the 2019 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention to be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

The Red Cloud 2019 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase will be held on Friday, March 1 at the Omni King Edward Hotel. Minera will have a company display and will also be meeting with the investment community throughout the day.

Minera looks forward to updating shareholders and conference attendees on its exploration and development plans for 2019, following the notice of approval of permits at the La Fortuna gold project, Durango, Mexico and pending permits at the Santana gold project, Sonora, Mexico.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit:

https://www.pdac.ca/convention

About Minera Alamos Inc.

Minera Alamos is an advanced-stage exploration and development company with a growing portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the La Fortuna open-pit gold project in Durango with positive PEA completed, the Santana open-pit heap-leach development project in Sonora with test mining and processing completed and the Guadalupe de Los Reyes open-pit gold-silver project in Sinaloa with mine planning in progress.

The Company's strategy is to develop low capex assets while expanding the project resources and pursue complementary strategic acquisitions.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43087