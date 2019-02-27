Globex Adds More Claims at Joutel and Drilling to Start at Francoeur/Arntfield Gold Property

ROUYN-NORANDA, Feb. 27, 2019 - Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International) is pleased to inform shareholders that we have acquired additional mineral rights in the Joutel gold and base metal mining camp of Quebec.



Globex already owns three former mines in the Joutel Mining Camp; the Poirier Mine (copper/zinc), the Joutel Mine (copper/zinc) and the Eagle Mine (gold). All three former mines have historical resources and underground access via shafts and drifts.

Recently, over 10 kilometers of the Eagle Mine horizon became available and Globex was able to acquire the entire strike length. The claims have seen historical exploration including drilling. The drilling defined the underlying mine horizon of interest over the entire acquired property. Numerous gold intersections are reported or indicated. Many of the older drill records report prospective geology (quartz veins, sulphides, alteration) but often, little or no assaying.

Globex intends to compile the historical data and seek an option partner or buyer for the prospective Joutel Mining Camp package.

Globex also wishes to inform shareholders that drilling is expected to start next week on our 100% owned Francoeur/Arntfield Gold Mines property. The South Gold Zone and 450 Gold Zone will be targeted as previously stated in our press release dated February 12, 2019.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

