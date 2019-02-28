Lumina Gold Continues to Hit at Gran Bestia; 0.87 g/t Au and 0.09% Cu Over 198 Metres

Highlights:



Hole C19-102: 0.87 g/t Au and 0.09% Cu Over 198 metres at Gran Bestia Including 46 metres of 2.63 g/t Au and 0.15% Cu from 114 metres to 160 metres 500 metres of mineralization above the cut-off grade over 520 metre hole length





Hole C19-103: 0.73 g/t Au and 0.09% Cu Over 106 metres at Gran Bestia from surface 446 metres of mineralization above the cut-off grade over 468 metre hole length



VANCOUVER, Feb. 28, 2019 - Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (the “Company” or “Lumina”) is pleased to announce additional drill results from the Cangrejos and Gran Bestia resource infill, step-out and depth extension program. These three holes (C18-101 to C19-103) represent approximately 1,530 metres of drilling and represent the last results from 2018 drilling and the first two holes completed in 2019. The results include two holes from the Gran Bestia Deposit and one from the Cangrejos Deposit.

Hole C18-101 drilled on Cangrejos cut a massive, locally mineralized intrusion of porphyry from surface to its final depth of 531 metres. Further exploration and resource definition drilling of the Cangrejos Deposit will focus in the vicinity of this intrusion to the south, north and west where historic drilling indicates the continued presence of mineralization.

Holes C19-102 and 103 from the Gran Bestia Deposit both intersected multiple long intervals of gold and copper mineralization. These holes continue to demonstrate significant continuity to the mineralized breccia system present at this exciting and growing exploration target. Expansion drilling is ongoing.

Drill Intercept Summary

Hole Number Deposit From To Interval Au Grade Cu Grade Azimuth Dip Type (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (%) (°) (°) C18-101 Cangrejos 4 38 34 0.32 0.06 330 -64 Infill 186 238 52 0.21 0.03 466 510 44 0.66 0.09 C19-102 Gran Bestia 0 70 70 0.27 0.09 330 -45 Expl. And 82 280 198 0.87 0.09 Incl 114 160 46 2.63 0.15 And 316 402 86 0.34 0.04 And 420 520 100 0.41 0.04 C19-103 Gran Bestia 0 300 300 0.50 0.09 330 -60 Expl. Incl 0 106 106 0.73 0.09 And 322 468 146 0.30 0.09

Note: Intervals in the reported holes are calculated using a cut-off of 0.2 g/t Au with maximum internal dilution of ten continuous metres. Sampling is done in consistent, continuous 2-metre intervals. The highest gold value used in the reported weighted averages is 21.2 g/t Au. Above cut-off intervals of less than 10 m are not reported. In addition to the above results there were multiple intercepts of lower-grade material in the drill holes.

Quality Assurance

All Lumina sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality control / quality assurance ("QA/QC") program including the insertion of blind standards, blanks and pulp and reject duplicate samples. Logging and sampling are completed at Lumina’s secure facility located at the Cangrejos Project. Drill core is sawn in half on site and half drill-core samples are securely transported to ALS Lab's sample preparation facility in Quito, Ecuador. Sample pulps are sent to Lima, Peru for analysis. Gold content is determined by fire assay of a 30 gram charge with total copper content determined by four-acid digestion with ICP finish. ALS Labs is independent from Lumina.

Lumina is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

Qualified Persons

Leo Hathaway, P.Geo, Senior Vice President of Lumina and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for the Cangrejos Project has reviewed, verified and approved the contents of this news release.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Further details are available on the Company’s website at https://luminagold.com/.

LUMINA GOLD CORP. For further information contact: Signed: “Marshall Koval” Scott Hicks shicks@luminagold.com Marshall Koval, President & CEO, Director T: +1 604 646 1890

