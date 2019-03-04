Lupaka Announces End of Illegal Demonstration at Invicta: Access to Site Restored

VANCOUVER, March 04, 2019 - Lupaka Gold Corp. ("Lupaka Gold" or the “Company") (TSX-V: LPK, FRA: LQP) reports that discussions between community leaders and the authorities have resulted in the end of the illegal demonstration at the Company’s Invicta Gold Development Project (“Invicta”). As previously announced on October 25, 2018, access to Invicta had been restricted due to a blockade by community members from the nearby community of Paran. The Company has agreed to enter into a formal dialogue table with Paran in order to re-establish a positive working relationship with the community.

“We are very pleased to announce the positive conclusion of the illegal blockade and would like to thank our employees, the authorities, and our community partners that worked together to reach this successful result. We can now get back to executing on our plan to bring Invicta into production. We look forward to continuing to work to build strong relationships with Invicta’s local communities, including Paran.”

Will Ansley, President and CEO of Lupaka

Although the illegal blockade has been disbanded, access to site is limited due to road damage sustained from local heavy rainfalls. The access roads to Invicta have sustained damages from both the Lacsanga and Paran routes, with partial access possible from the Paran route. The community of Paran has granted the Company access to Invicta by way of their access route, and the Company is in the process of conducting a full inspection of the camp in order to ensure that mine infrastructure has not been impacted by the prolonged demonstration. Preliminary evaluations indicate the camp remains in good condition, however underground inspections remain outstanding. Repairs to the road through the Lacsanga community will commence later this week and it is anticipated that full access can be restored within a few weeks, depending on the availability of equipment and personnel.

About Lupaka Gold

Lupaka is an active Canadian-based company focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of its assets in some of the most prolific mining regions of Peru.

