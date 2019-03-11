Thunderstruck Resources Announces Repricing of Private Placement

Vancouver, March 11, 2019 - Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) (OTCQB: THURF) ("Thunderstruck Resources" or the "Company") today announces that it has repriced its non-brokered private placement originally announced on March 5, 2019 (the "Offering") due to recent share price movement.

The Offering will now consist of up to 7,142,857 units (the "Units") at CDN$0.07 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to CDN$500,000, with each Unit consisting of one common share (a "Share") and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share exercisable at CDN$0.15 per Share for 3 years from issuance of the Units. The expiry date of each whole Warrant is subject to acceleration such that, should the volume weighted average price of the Shares of the Company is at or above CDN$0.25 for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may notify the holder, by way of news release, that the Warrants will expire 30 business days after the date such notice is given by the Company unless exercised by the holder before such date.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used by Thunderstruck Resources for ground geophysical survey completion on the Rama copper porphyry and Liwa gold prospect, Liwa Creek trenching for gold in soil anomaly, and commence diamond or man-portable drilling on the Rama and/or Liwa projects.

Closing of the Offering is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The securities issued under the Offering, and any Shares that may be issuable on exercise of any such securities, will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of such securities.

About Thunderstruck Resources

Thunderstruck Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company that has assembled four extensive and highly prospective properties in Fiji on which recent and previous exploration has confirmed VMS, copper and precious metals mineralisation. The Company provides investors with exposure to a diverse portfolio of exploration stage projects with potential for zinc, copper, gold and silver in a politically safe and stable jurisdiction. Thunderstruck trades on the TSXV under the symbol "AWE" and United States OTCQB under the symbol "THURF".

