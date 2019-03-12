ePower Metals Stakes 4400 ha in Sinaloa for Gold-Silver-Cobalt

Vancouver, March 12, 2019 - ePower Metals Inc. (TSXV: EPWR) (the "Company" or "ePower Metals") stakes three new gold-silver-cobalt claims in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Through an intensive data review by the Company's Mexican exploration team, ePower Metals has identified a number of gold-silver-cobalt targets in Sinaloa Mexico. The Company has staked three individual claims "The Cosalá Group" with a total area of approximately 4400 hectares. The claims are located south of the Company's high grade Magenta gold-silver-cobalt project and north of Americas Silver Corp.'s silver-lead-zinc "San Rafael Mine."

Michael Collins, President and CEO of ePower Metals comments, "Sinaloa is well know for it's gold and silver mines dating back to the Spanish Conquitstadors and our research has identified additional targets that build on the potential of the Magenta Gold-Silver-Cobalt project to the north. We see great potential for resource discovery and development in Sinaloa and will continue to develop our project base there."

To the north, the Magenta project hosts numerous high-grade gold-silver-cobalt-nickel vein and skarn style deposits that includes the La Prieta showing. The La Prieta showing has seen the most historic development with two adits and one trench (zones #1-3), and several drill holes. Historic sampling by Nordic Gold Corp at the La Prieta showing returned results of:

5.8 oz/T Au, 6.5 oz/T Ag, and 5.54 % Co, over 0.61 m in Zone #1.

Adit dump samples (average of three assays completed by three separate labs) returned

6.23 oz/T Au, 6.52 oz/T Ag, and 8.14% Co.

6.23 oz/T Au, 6.52 oz/T Ag, and 8.14% Co. 0.26 oz/T Au, 1.7 oz/T Ag, and 3.27% Co, over 0.5 m in Zone #2.

*Sample results stated in the historic reports have not been verified by the Company, and readers are cautioned not to place undue weight on such results. The historical grades are considered relevant; however, the reliability, assumptions, parameters and methods used in preparing the reports are unknown.

Bruce Kienlen, P.Geo., is Vice President of Exploration for the Company, is the qualified person for the company and has reviewed this this press release.

About ePower Metals

ePower Metals Inc. is committed to creating significant shareholder value by advancing a high-quality portfolio of precious and battery metals projects - that the company believes are undervalued, strategically positioned and have significant potential develop economic resources and to provide future supply to the growing rechargeable battery industry. With core projects in Mexico and Idaho, ePower has focused on developing projects with high grade potential is stable developments environments with proven permitting tracks.

