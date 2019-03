Orocobre Limited  Advantage Lithium Management Changes

BRISBANE, March 14, 2019 - Orocobre Ltd. (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (“Orocobre” or “the Company”) wishes to advise that Mr. David Sidoo has taken a temporary leave of absence from his executive role as President of Advantage Lithium Corp. (TSX Venture: AAL) (OTCQX: AVLIF) ("Advantage Lithium").



Mr. Callum Grant (P.Eng.) currently Director and Technical Advisor to Advantage Lithium will assume Mr. Sidoo’s responsibilities as Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Advantage Lithium are Orocobre’s Cauchari Project JV partner, with Advantage Lithium holding 75% of Cauchari. Orocobre owns 33.5% of Advantage Lithium’s issued capital and 25% directly in the joint venture.



