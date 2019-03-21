Jiulian Resources Expands Phase I Drill Program at the Big Kidd

Six holes have been completed on the BK Breccia target, to a maximum depth of 660 meters (BK-19-004). The copper-gold mineralized hydrothermal breccia intersected by shallow historic drilling appears to increase in intensity at depth. Increasing potassic alteration with up to 10% total sulphides (pyrite+chalcopyrite) has been intersected at depth below the historic drilling.

Scott Dorion, Q.P. and director for Jiulian, commented: "Given what we have observed in these initial drill holes, we are expanding our maiden drill program to better define the extents of what appears to potentially be a widespread alkalic Au-Cu porphyry system."

To view core photos from the Phase I drill program please visit the Company's website.

Highlights:

- Drill program immediately expanded to 5,000 meters. - Mineralization and alteration appear to increase with depth. - Hole BK-19-004, which tested the BK Breccia and Big Brother transition zone, intersected potassic alteration with chalcopyrite stringers near the margins of the Big Brother chargeability anomaly. - Hole BK-19-002 was successful in increasing the mineralized zone significantly to the south and at depth. BK-19-005 was successful in increasing the BK Breccia further to the west and to the east at depth, and BK-19-006 is currently underway and to date has increased the size of the mineralized zone to the south and at depth. - Drill pad construction is currently underway for hole BK-19-007, which has a designed depth of 700m and will test the Big Brother Zone for the first time ever.

Qualified Person

Independent Director of Jiulian, Scott Dorion, P.Geo., is the designated Qualified Person of the Company as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

About Jiulian

Jiulian is an exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties located in southern British Columbia. The Company's flagship asset is the wholly-owned, 4,056-hectare Big Kidd property, located near Aspen Grove, BC. The Big Kidd property is located 25 km (approximately 15 minutes via Highway 97C) east of Merritt, BC, and 102 km west of the Company's head office in Kelowna, BC. The Property has a network of gravel roads, LTE cellular service and a high-voltage power line running across it. Jiulian Resources is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "JLR".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

[wp=3744]Jiulian Resources Inc.

"X. Charlie Cheng"

X. Charlie Cheng

Chief Executive Officer

For more information regarding this news release, please contact:

Oliver Friesen, Director

T: 604-789-6128

W: www.jiulianresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including: that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, that the Company obtains required regulatory approvals, that the Company continues to maintain a good relationship with the local project communities. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, which could result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, delays in regulatory approval, risks associated with the interpretation of data, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, the possibility that results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to mineral exploration and development activities and to the Company as set forth in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis reports filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information or statements, other than as required by applicable law.

1Adjacent Properties - This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which Jiulian does not have the right to explore or mine. Investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.