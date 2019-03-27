Alcoa Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE: AA) plans to announce its first quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The press release with financial results, and a related presentation, will be available on the “Investors” section of Alcoa’s website, www.alcoa.com. A link to the press release will also be on Alcoa’s twitter handle @Alcoa at www.twitter.com/Alcoa.

A conference call to discuss the financial results will begin at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 and will be webcast live via Alcoa's website, www.alcoa.com.

Conference Call Information

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 pm. EDT Hosts: Roy Harvey, President and Chief Executive Officer William Oplinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Call: +1 (877) 883-0383 (Domestic) +1 (412) 902-6506 (International) Conference ID: 9035802 To avoid a delay in start time, please dial-in beginning at 4:45 p.m. Webcast: Go to “Investors” section of the Alcoa website to listen only and view the slide presentation.

Replay Information

A telephone replay of the call will be available at approximately 8:00 p.m. EDT on April 17 until April 24, 2019.

Replay: +1 (877) 344-7529 (Domestic) +1 (412) 317-0088 (International) Replay Access Code: 10129611 or in the Events section of our website. To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select this link: https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

James Dwyer

412-992-5450

James.Dwyer@alcoa.com

Jim Beck

412-315-2909

Jim.Beck@alcoa.com