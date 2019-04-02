PPX Announces Extension of TSXV Conditional Acceptance of Private Placement of Units

VANCOUVER, April 2, 2019 - PPX Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "PPX") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to an extension of its conditional acceptance of the Company's non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), which was previously announced on December 6, 2018, for up to 53,333,334 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.075 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000. Pursuant to the closing of the first tranche of the Private Placement announced on February 12, 2019, the Company issued 18,999,998 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,424,999.85. Pursuant to the extension of the conditional acceptance from the Exchange, the Company has until May 1, 2019 to complete the balance of the Private Placement.

