BlueBird Battery Metals Appoints Lithium Expert as President

Vancouver, April 2, 2019 - BlueBird Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: BATT; US:BBBMF) (the "Company" or "BlueBird") is pleased to announce the appointment of Western Australian lithium expert, George Karageorge, as President, effective immediately. With decades of experience in the mining sector, Mr. Karageorge has worked for both the majors and juniors. Of particular importance, he has a strong track record of running successful exploration-to-production companies in small and mid-tier gold and battery metals space.

Mr. Karageorge is a proven leader with comprehensive geological experience, business vision and team building skills. He is considered a leading expert in Australian lithium and tantalum exploration and project development and recently completed five years at the world-class Pilbara Minerals Ltd. Pilgangoora Lithium and Tantalum project in Western Australia. Mr. Karageorge was the founding geologist and part of the management team for Pilbara. He played a critical role in developing the project from the first drill hole through to the first concentrate and shipment in less than four years. Mr. Karageorge has also played a key role with companies exploring for other hard rock minerals in Western Australia and around the world.

Nav Dhaliwal, CEO of BlueBird Battery Metals, stated, "BlueBird has pursued a deliberate strategy of selecting and acquiring specific projects in Western Australia - a highly-stable jurisdiction that hosts a trillion-dollar hard rock battery metal exploration and production industry. We are now entering a highly-active phase of development and are thrilled that we've attracted George Karageorge to the role of President. George is a proven expert in Western Australian battery metal exploration and production, and his leadership will be a critical asset as we move forward."

Mr. Karageorge, President of BlueBird Battery Metals, commented. "I'm delighted to have joined BlueBird, and I'm looking forward to advancing the Company's assets. With a superb Western Australian portfolio that includes lithium, vanadium, cobalt, copper and nickel projects, BlueBird aims to conduct a comprehensive, multi-project work program this year, and I'm excited about the opportunities ahead."

George Karageorge - Career Highlights

- First employee of Pilbara Minerals, commencing exploration, building and leading the team to discovery and development of a maiden resource (38 Mt Resource at 1.55% Lithium Oxide) through to definitive feasibility study (68 Mt Mining Reserve at 1.26% Lithium Oxide and 132 ppm Tantalum Pent Oxide) and ultimately to production that commenced 2018 - Founding Shareholder and Seedholder of Sturt Resources, parent company to Pilbara Minerals Ltd. (2011) - Played a key role with Anglo Gold Ashanti preparing the Mongalu Gold Mine and Nevhub Gold Mine for sale by tender (2012) - Founded a professional services company (Audiocom P/l) growing to 130 staff with an annual revenue of over $60 million before selling the company (1994 - 2007) - Project Managed the 30 Mt Lady Gladys Heap Leach Laterite Gold Project between Anglo Australian Resources and Pan Continental Mining Limited building the pilot plant and successful recovery of gold (1992 - 1993) - Project Manager for Anglo Australian Resources - developing the Glendower Gold Mine at Southern Cross WA (1991) - Chief Geologist for the Nevoria Gold Mine in Southern Cross WA and thereafter Project Managed the Heap Leach and Vat Leach Gold Production (1989) - Senior Geologist and Restricted Mine Manager for Barrack Mines on the Horseshoe Lights Gold Mine and later at the Peak Hill Gold Mine (1988)

With the appointment of Mr. Karageorge, Mr. Leigh Hughes has stepped down as Interim President. He remains a director of the Company.

About Blueird Battery Metals

BlueBird Battery Metals (TSXV: BATT; US: BBBMF) owns a large, prospective portfolio of battery metal projects in Western Australia - a stable, low-risk jurisdiction. The company is led by an experienced team and is aggressively advancing its assets, which collectively host copper, cobalt, lithium, nickel, and vanadium. BlueBird is executing on a business model that delivers direct and long-term leverage to the price appreciation in nickel, lithium and cobalt - principal materials in EV and energy storage batteries.

On Behalf of the Board of BlueBird Battery Metals Inc.

Nav Dhaliwal

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact 1-855-584-0160 or info@bluebirdbatterymetals.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.