Miramont Begins Phase II Drilling at Cerro Hermoso

Vancouver, May 2, 2019 - Miramont Resources Corp. (CSE: MONT) (OTCQB: MRRMF) (FSE: 6MR) ("Miramont" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Phase II diamond drilling has commenced at its Cerro Hermoso gold-polymetallic project in southern Peru. Phase II is planned for nine diamond drill holes, each averaging approximately 400 m deep. The drill program is designed to follow up on mineralization encountered in the Central Breccia Zone, an outcropping target within the 1.4-km diameter diatreme complex.

Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Miramont's Executive Chairman said: "We are very happy to commence Phase II drilling on schedule. The Phase II drill holes are designed to more fully test the extent of gold-polymetallic mineralization within the pipe-like diatreme center, we are anxious to see if our new holes expand upon the already highly significant mineralization encountered by the Phase I drill holes."

In a news release dated April 12, 2019, Miramont announced final results from the nine-hole Phase I drill program conducted earlier this year. Hole CH-009, drilled in the north central part of the targeted diatreme complex, encountered several intervals of significant mineralization. This drill hole was highlighted by 249 m of 0.68 gpt Au equivalent, including a high grade sub-interval of 1.95 m of 28.7 gpt Au equivalent. Miramont believes this mineralization remains open to the southeast, east, northeast and at depth.

Miramont will provide regular updates on progress during the Phase II drill program.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Quinton Hennigh, P.Geo., Executive Chairman of Miramont and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Miramont Resources Corp.

Miramont is a Canadian based exploration company with a focus on acquiring and developing mineral prospects within world-class belts of South America. Miramont's two key projects are Cerro Hermoso and Lukkacha, both located in southern Peru. Cerro Hermoso is a diatreme hosted gold - polymetallic prospect. Lukkacha is a classic copper-porphyry prospect.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

MIRAMONT RESOURCES CORP.

"Quinton Hennigh"

Quinton Hennigh, Executive Chairman

For more information, please contact the Company at:

Telephone: (604) 398-4493

Facsimile: (604) 815-0770

info@miramontresources.com

www.miramontresources.com

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44472