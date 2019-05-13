Menü Artikel
OTCQX Resource Company Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

20:00 Uhr  |  CNW

Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to VirtualInvestorConferences.com to view presentations

NEW YORK, May 13, 2019 - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations OTCQX Resources Virtual lnvestor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0509PostPR

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

The following companies participated in the conference:

Eastern
ET
NYC

Full Company
Legal Name - Presentation Name

Ticker

9:30 AM

GoldMining Inc.

OTCQX: GLDLF | TSX: GOLD

10:00 AM

Minaurum Gold Inc.

OTCQX: MMRGF | TSX-V: MGG

10:30 AM

Rubicon Minerals Corp.

OTCQX: RBYCF | TSX: RMX

11:00 AM

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Co.

OTCQX: AMAZ

11:30 AM

Fission Uranium Corp.

OTCQX: FCUUF | TSX: FCU

12:00 PM

Lumina Gold Corp.

OTCQX: LMGDF | TSX-V: LUM

12:30 PM

Skeena Resources Ltd.

OTCQX: SKREF | TSX.V: SKE

1:00 PM

Eastmain Resources Inc.

OTCQX: EANRF | TSX: ER

1:30 PM

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd.

OTCQX: CNSNF | TSX-V: CEM

2:00 PM

First Mining Gold Corp.

OTCQX: FFMGF | TSX: FF

2:30 PM

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

OTCQX: IVPAF | TSX: IVN

3:00 PM

PetroShale Inc.

OTCQX: PSHIF | TSX-V: PSH

3:30 PM

NioCorp Developments Ltd.

OTCQX: NIOBF | TSX:NB

4:00 PM

Ascot Resources Ltd.

OTCQX: AOTVF | TSX-V: AOT

4:30 PM

Excelsior Mining Corp.

OTCQX: EXMGF | TSX: MIN

 

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit 
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM
Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.



Contact
Media Contact: OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com; Virtual Investor Conferences Contact: John M. Viglotti, SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access, OTC Markets Group, (212) 220-2221, johnv@otcmarkets.com
