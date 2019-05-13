OTCQX Resource Company Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing
NEW YORK, May 13, 2019 - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations OTCQX Resources Virtual lnvestor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.
LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0509PostPR
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.
The following companies participated in the conference:
|
Eastern
|
Full Company
|
Ticker
|
9:30 AM
|
OTCQX: GLDLF | TSX: GOLD
|
10:00 AM
|
OTCQX: MMRGF | TSX-V: MGG
|
10:30 AM
|
OTCQX: RBYCF | TSX: RMX
|
11:00 AM
|
Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Co.
|
OTCQX: AMAZ
|
11:30 AM
|
OTCQX: FCUUF | TSX: FCU
|
12:00 PM
|
OTCQX: LMGDF | TSX-V: LUM
|
12:30 PM
|
OTCQX: SKREF | TSX.V: SKE
|
1:00 PM
|
OTCQX: EANRF | TSX: ER
|
1:30 PM
|
OTCQX: CNSNF | TSX-V: CEM
|
2:00 PM
|
OTCQX: FFMGF | TSX: FF
|
2:30 PM
|
OTCQX: IVPAF | TSX: IVN
|
3:00 PM
|
OTCQX: PSHIF | TSX-V: PSH
|
3:30 PM
|
OTCQX: NIOBF | TSX:NB
|
4:00 PM
|
OTCQX: AOTVF | TSX-V: AOT
|
4:30 PM
|
OTCQX: EXMGF | TSX: MIN
To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
