TORONTO, May 29, 2019 - Samco Gold Ltd. (TSXV: SGA) (“Samco Gold Ltd.” or the “Company”) today released its Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and related Management’s Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”) for the three months ended March 31, 2019. These Financial Statements and MD&A are available at the Company’s website and at its profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.



About Samco Gold Limited

Samco’s principal business has historically been the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metals properties in Argentina. Following its reorganization and recapitalization, the Company is currently refocusing its business objectives on new lines of business.

Additional details on the Company are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

For further information please contact:

Charles Koppel

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +44 (0) 20 7647 2532

Email: ck@samcogold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the completion of the Facility and the intended use of proceeds thereof. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to obtain or delays in securing necessary stock exchange approvals; as well as those factors disclosed in the Company’s disclosure documents publicly available under its profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws.