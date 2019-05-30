Pelangio Exploration Announces Addition of Laurie Clark to Advisory Committee

TORONTO, May 30, 2019 - Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX:TSX-V; OTC PINK:PGXPF) ("Pelangio" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ms. Clark, the CEO of two technology companies, has joined Pelangio's advisory committee. In 2017 Ms. Clark was awarded the "Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada". She has over 20 years of capital markets experience and more than $7 billion in direct budget oversight across Technology, Finance, Banking, Trading, Operations, Wealth Management, Start-Up/Sale, Joint Ventures, and Mergers & Acquisitions.

Ingrid Hibbard, Pelangio's President and CEO stated, "It gives me great pleasure to welcome Laurie to Pelangio's Advisory Committee. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in financial markets and will be a great asset to Pelangio as we move forward. We very much look forward to having Laurie as a member of our growing team."

Ms. Clark is a serial entrepreneur who has successfully started, built and sold three companies. She has over nine years of experience as an Independent Corporate Director; is now qualified as a Certified Director International (CDI.D); and, is the Board Chair of a not-for-profit that has grown from a national to an international brand under her stewardship. She has served on compensation, audit, and nomination & governance committees for public companies, including being Chair of the Compensation Committee for Belzberg Technologies Inc., and Frontline Technologies Corp. Ms. Clark is a member of both the TMX Advisory Council and Co-Chair of the Canadian Capital Markets Association Communication Committee. Fluent in English, Italian, French and Spanish, Ms. Clark is often asked to speak at conferences around the world as a motivational or expert speaker on Finance and Technology.

About Pelangio

Pelangio acquires and explores large land packages in world-class gold belts in Canada and Ghana, West Africa. In Canada, the company is focusing on the Dome West property located 800 meters from the Dome Mine in Timmins, the 25 km2 Birch Lake Property located in the Red Lake Mining District and the Dalton Property located 1.5 km from the Hollinger mine in Timmins. In Ghana, the Company is focusing on two 100%-owned camp-sized properties: the 100km2 Manfo Property, the site of seven recent near-surface gold discoveries, and the 284km2 Obuasi Property, located 4 km on strike and adjacent to AngloGold Ashanti's prolific high-grade Obuasi Mine. Ghana is an English-speaking, common law jurisdiction that is consistently ranked amongst the most favourable mining jurisdictions in Africa.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.pelangio.com, or contact:

Ingrid Hibbard, President and CEO

Tel: 905-336-3828 / Toll-free: 1-877-746-1632 / Email: info@pelangio.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements or information appear in a number of places and can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information include statements regarding the Company's exploration of the Dome West property, the Company's strategy of acquiring large land packages in areas of sizable gold mineralization, and the Company's plans to follow-up on previous work. With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, we have made numerous assumptions, including assumptions about the state of the equity markets. Such forward-looking statements and information are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Such risks include the changes in equity markets, share price volatility, volatility of global and local economic climate, gold price volatility, increases in costs, exchange rate fluctuations, speculative nature of gold exploration including the risk that favourable results may not be obtained, and other risks involved in the gold exploration industry. See the Company's annual and quarterly financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statement and information. There can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information referenced herein will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements or information. We undertake no obligation to reissue or update any forward-looking statements or information except as required by law. All forward-looking statements and information herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

