Alderon Announces AGM Results

MONTREAL, June 20, 2019 - Alderon Iron Ore Corp. (TSX: IRON) ("Alderon" or the “Company”) announced that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of shareholders were elected as directors of Alderon. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General Meeting on June 19, 2019 in Montreal, Québec are set out below:



Votes for % Votes for Votes withheld % Votes withheld Mark J. Morabito 75,441,775 99.65 263,390 0.35 Tayfun Eldem 75,479,625 99.70 225,540 0.30 David J. Porter 75,589,927 99.85 115,238 0.15 Adrian Loader 75,616,277 99.89 88,888 0.12 John A. Baker 75,463,325 99.68 241,840 0.32 Zhou Wei 75,462,425 99.68 242,740 0.32 Dr. Andrew Furey 75,612,977 99.88 92,188 0.12 Rolland G. Morier 75,610,777 99.88 94,388 0.13

Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting also approved the appointment of Alderon’s auditors.

About Alderon Iron Ore Corp.

Alderon is a leading iron ore development company in Canada. The Kami Project, owned 75% by Alderon and 25% by HBIS Group Co. Ltd. (formerly Hebei Iron & Steel Group Co. Ltd.) (“HBIS”) through The Kami Mine Limited Partnership, is located within Canada’s premier iron ore district, the Labrador Trough, and is surrounded by two producing iron ore mines. Its port handling facilities are located in Sept-Îles, the leading iron ore port in North America. HBIS is Alderon’s strategic partner in the development of the Kami Project and China’s second largest steel producer.

