Alderon Announces AGM Results

MONTREAL, June 20, 2019 - Alderon Iron Ore Corp. (TSX: IRON) ("Alderon" or the “Company”) announced that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of shareholders were elected as directors of Alderon. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General Meeting on June 19, 2019 in Montreal, Québec are set out below:
Votes for
% Votes for
Votes withheld
% Votes withheld
Mark J. Morabito
75,441,775
99.65
263,390
0.35
Tayfun Eldem
75,479,625
99.70
225,540
0.30
David J. Porter
75,589,927
99.85
115,238
0.15
Adrian Loader
75,616,277
99.89
88,888
0.12
John A. Baker
75,463,325
99.68
241,840
0.32
Zhou Wei
75,462,425
99.68
242,740
0.32
Dr. Andrew Furey
75,612,977
99.88
92,188
0.12
Rolland G. Morier
75,610,777
99.88
94,388
0.13
Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting also approved the appointment of Alderon’s auditors.
About Alderon Iron Ore Corp.
Alderon is a leading iron ore development company in Canada. The Kami Project, owned 75% by Alderon and 25% by HBIS Group Co. Ltd. (formerly Hebei Iron & Steel Group Co. Ltd.) (“HBIS”) through The Kami Mine Limited Partnership, is located within Canada’s premier iron ore district, the Labrador Trough, and is surrounded by two producing iron ore mines. Its port handling facilities are located in Sept-Îles, the leading iron ore port in North America. HBIS is Alderon’s strategic partner in the development of the Kami Project and China’s second largest steel producer.
For more information on Alderon, please visit our website at www.alderonironore.com
