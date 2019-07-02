Lupaka Announces Transfer in Ownership of Senior Creditor

VANCOUVER, July 02, 2019 - Lupaka Gold Corp. ("Lupaka Gold" or the “Company") (TSX-V: LPK, FRA: LQP) is announcing the change of ownership of PLI Huara Holdings L.P. (“PLI”), the creditor to the Company under the existing prepaid gold purchase agreement. Lupaka was advised on July 1, 2019 that PLI had been sold to Lonely Mountain Resources S.A.C. (“Lonely Mountain”) by the previous owner, Pandion Mine Finance. The Company looks forward to working with Lonely Mountain.



About Lupaka Gold

Lupaka is an active Canadian-based company focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of the Invicta development project, located in Peru, approximately 120 kilometres north of Lima.

