Three Alcoa-Operated Locations Receive Certifications From Aluminium Stewardship Initiative

Alcoa Corp., a global leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum, today announced that the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) has certified three Alcoa-operated locations, one in each of the Company’s three business units.

The ASI certifications are valid for three years and include the Juruti bauxite mine in Brazil, the Alumar alumina refinery near São Luís, Brazil, and the aluminum smelter in San Ciprián, Spain.

“We are honored that ASI has certified these three locations and recognized our sustainable approach, which drives how we operate our facilities, manufacture our products, and interact with our communities,” said Alcoa President and Chief Executive Officer Roy Harvey. “We consistently work to produce bauxite, alumina and aluminum in a responsible manner, and achieving ASI Certification is an important differentiator for our Company as a recognized leader in sustainability.”

ASI is a global sustainability certification program for the aluminum industry, representing both upstream producers and downstream manufacturers who use the metal in their products. The certification process includes independent, third-party reviewers to verify responsible production, sourcing and stewardship as part of ASI’s standards.

