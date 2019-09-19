Alcoa Named Aluminum Industry Leader in Annual Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Alcoa Corp., a global leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, has been named the Aluminum Industry leader in the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

Alcoa is listed in the DJSI North America Index, which includes the top 20 percent of the largest 600 North American companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index. The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices are a recognized source for corporate responsibility and sustainability.

“This listing recognizes Alcoa’s continued leadership in sustainable operations across the aluminum value chain,” said Michelle O’Neill, Senior Vice President for Global Government Affairs and Sustainability. “Our Alcoa values to Act with Integrity, Operate with Excellence and Care for People are the foundation upon which our sustainability journey is built, guiding us as we advance our economic, environmental and social performance.”

Inclusion in the annual listings is based on the SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment, which is a comprehensive evaluation of companies’ sustainability practices and performance. The selection criteria for the DJSI evolve each year, and companies must continue to make improvements to their long-term sustainability plans in order to remain in the Index.

