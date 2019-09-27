Samco Gold Announces Extension of Conversion Period for Outstanding Convertible Loan Facility

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2019 - Samco Gold Ltd. (TSXV: SGA) (“Samco” or the “Company”) announces that the Company intends to amend the maturity date of an outstanding convertible loan facility (the “Facility”) in favour of Mr. Charles Koppel, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company (the “Lender”) in the principal amount of US$450,000, from September 30, 2019 to March 31, 2020, effective as of September 29, 2019. The Facility is fully drawn and bears interest at a rate of 12% per annum, calculated on the basis of a 365-day year. Interest is payable on the entire Facility amount for the full term in advance, to be paid at any time while any advance under the Facility is outstanding, at the Lender’s discretion. Interest may be paid in cash or, at the option of the Lender, in common shares in the capital of the Company (“Common Shares”) at a price equal to the five-day volume-weighted average trading price (“VWAP”) for the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) for the five-trading day period ending on the trading day prior to the day the interest share election is made. The principal amount of the Facility is convertible into Common Shares at a conversion price of CDN$0.06, translated from United States dollars to Canadian dollars at a rate of not less than CDN$1.3366 per US$1.00, being the daily average rate of exchange for United States dollars in terms of Canadian dollars, as promulgated by the Bank of Canada on March 21, 2019.



Additional details with respect to the Facility are provided in the material change report of the Company filed on April 2, 2019, and in news releases dated June 4, 2019 and June 25, 2019.

The amendment to the maturity date remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

