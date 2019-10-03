Alcoa Corp., a global leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum, today announced that the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) has certified the Company’s Baie-Comeau aluminum smelter in Québec, Canada.

The three-year certification from ASI represents additional recognition for Alcoa’s leadership in sustainability. Earlier this year, Alcoa announced ASI certifications for three locations that represent the full upstream aluminum value chain. The Company now has locations certified against ASI’s Performance Standard in three countries – Brazil, Canada and Spain. Also, Alcoa was recently named the Aluminum Industry Leader in the annual Dow Jones Sustainable Indices (DJSI).

“From mine to metal, Alcoa is recognized as a sustainability leader,” said Michelle O’Neill, Alcoa’s Senior Vice President of Government Affairs and Sustainability. “This latest ASI certification demonstrates our ongoing commitment to operate in a responsible manner while bringing long-lasting value to our stakeholders.”

ASI is a global sustainability certification program for the aluminum industry, representing both upstream producers and downstream manufacturers who use the metal in their products. The certification process includes independent, third-party auditors to verify responsible production, sourcing and stewardship as part of ASI’s standards.

“We congratulate Alcoa on their latest ASI Certification in Canada, joining previous certifications in Brazil and Spain that cover mining to casthouse,” said ASI’s Chief Executive Officer Fiona Solomon. “The ASI Certification of the Baie-Comeau facility shows their commitment to supporting a responsible aluminum value chain.”

About Alcoa

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back more than 130 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate. Visit us online on www.alcoa.com, follow @Alcoa on Twitter, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Alcoa.

