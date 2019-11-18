Lumina Gold Secures Key Land For Project Development

Highlights:

400.5 hectares of land secured for facility siting and other uses

79.5 hectares of land secured to the north of Gran Bestia where the deposit remains open

Lumina currently controls all of the surface area over the Cangrejos and Gran Bestia deposits

1,512.3 hectares are now controlled through direct land ownership and easements

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2019 -- Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (the “Company” or “Lumina”) is pleased to announce the signing of two agreements with private individuals to acquire approximately 480.0 hectares of land and surface rights. 400.5 hectares of the secured land are located to the west of the known Cangrejos and Gran Bestia mineralization and will provide a large area that could accommodate facility siting and could also be used for buffer and environmental purposes, including reforestation. The remaining 79.5 hectares are to the north of Gran Bestia where the deposit remains open. Both transactions are part of Lumina’s ongoing land acquisition plan.

Diego Benalcazar, Senior Vice President, commented: “This land acquisition is another key milestone in the progress being made at Cangrejos and Gran Bestia. For years, management has worked methodically to add strategic ground as it has become available and this is our largest and most significant purchase to date.”

Lumina controls all of the surface area over the Cangrejos and Gran Bestia deposits and approximately 75% of the land required for mining facilities, dry stack tailings facilities and waste rock storage as envisaged in the Company’s current Preliminary Economic Assessment.

The Company’s current Preliminary Economic Assessment titled “Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project Ecuador NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment” and with an effective date of June 27, 2018, can be found on the Company’s SEDAR profile.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Further details are available on the Company’s website at https://luminagold.com/.

