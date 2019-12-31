KORE Mining Releases Mineral Resource Estimate at Imperial Gold Project

0.9 million ounces of indicated oxide gold

VANCOUVER, Dec. 30, 2019 - Kore Mining Ltd. ("KORE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the publication of a new National Instrument 43-101 technical report ("Technical Report") and mineral resource estimate (the "Resource Estimate") for the Company's 100% owned Imperial oxide gold project ("Imperial" or "Project"). The Resource Estimate is similar to the previously disclosed historic 2012 resource estimate in category, tonnes and grade. The Resource Estimate sets out an Indicated resource of 877,000 ounces and an Inferred resource of 1,336,000 ounces from 45.7 million tonnes of 0.59 grams per tonne gold and 90.9 million tonnes of 0.46 grams per tonne gold respectively.

The report, titled "Technical Report for the Imperial Gold Project, California, USA" is prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and authored by Glen Cole, PGeo., Anoush Ebrahimi, PEng., and Mark Willow, PEng., each of whom is independent of the Company. The effective date of the Resource Estimate is December 30, 2019.

The Imperial deposit is a near surface, fully oxidized gold deposit. The deposit is open for extensions on-strike, at depth and down-dip. KORE is currently conducting geophysics and other fieldwork to further define upside potential. Results are expected in early 2020.

KORE controls the 28 km exploration trend, including 1,005 claims staked in September 2019, between the nearby Mesquite mine (operated by Equinox Gold Corp., TSX: EQX) and Picacho mine (mined out by Glamis Gold Ltd. in 2002) that runs through Imperial (see Figure #1). This trend remains underexplored and open to new oxide discoveries– see KORE September 12, 2019 news release. KORE is fortunate to have an intact unmined resource to "tune" geophysics and other exploration tools to the signatures of deposits on this trend. The ongoing geophysics and other fieldwork will be extended to the highest priority portion of the exploration trend. Results are expected in early 2020.

Imperial Mineral Resource Details

Historical test-work indicates that Imperial is amenable to run-of-mine ("ROM") heap leaching. No mineral reserve has been estimated for the Imperial project.

The Resource Estimate expressed in imperial units is as follows:

Classification Quantity ('000 tons) Grade Gold

(oz/t) Contained

Gold ('000 oz) Indicated

Grade Zone (Domains 100, 120) 50,379 0.0174 877 Total Indicated 50,379 0.0174 877 Inferred

Grade Zone (Domains 100, 110, 120) 79,869 0.0156 1,245 Gravel with grade (Domain 200) 10,557 0.0041 43 Bedrock with grade (Domain 300) 9,748 0.0050 48 Total Inferred 100,174 0.0133 1,336



Reported at a cut-off grade of 0.003 oz/ton Au using a price of US$1,500 /oz Au inside a conceptual pit shell optimized using mining operating costs of US$1.40 per ton, metallurgical and process recovery of 80%, combined processing and G&A costs of US$2.30 per ton, US$0.50 per ton of sustaining capital and overall pit slope of 45 degrees. All figures rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates.

The Resource Estimate expressed in metric units is as follows:

Classification Quantity ('000 tonnes) Grade Gold

(g/t) Contained

Gold ('000 oz) Indicated

Grade Zone (Domains 100, 120) 45,703 0.59 877 Total Indicated 45,703 0.59 877 Inferred

Grade Zone (Domains 100, 110, 120) 72,456 0.54 1,245 Gravel with grade (Domain 200) 9,577 0.14 43 Bedrock with grade (Domain 300) 8,843 0.17 48 Total Inferred 90,876 0.46 1,336



Reported at a cut-off grade of 0.1g/ton Au using a price of US$1,500 /oz Au inside a conceptual pit shell optimized using mining operating costs of US$1.54 per tonne, metallurgical and process recovery of 80%, combined processing and G&A of US$2.53 per tonne, US$0.55 per tonne of sustaining capital and overall pit slope of 45 degrees. All figures rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates.

The Resource Estimate considers 349 boreholes drilled by various operators during the period of 1987-1996. Gold grades were estimated by ordinary kriging constrained within modeled grade zone domain solids. Gold grades were estimated within each domain separately using capped composites from within that domain and applying appropriate search parameters. The authors of the Resource Estimate considered that the blocks located within the conceptual pit envelope show "reasonable prospects for economic extraction" and can be reported as a mineral resource.

Further details will be available in the NI43-101 Technical Report filed on SEDAR www.sedar.com and the Company website www.koremining.com.

Qualified Persons

The authors of the Technical Report, Glen Cole, PGeo., and Anoush Ebrahimi, PEng., of SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. ("SRK") and Mark Willow, PEng., of SRK Consulting (USA) Inc. ("SRK") are each a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101 and independent of the Company and have prepared or supervised the preparation of the technical information upon which this news release is based.

About KORE

KORE is 100% owner of a portfolio of gold assets in California and British Columbia. KORE is supported by strategic investors Eric Sprott and Macquarie Bank who, together with the management and Board own 66% of the basic shares outstanding.

Technical information with respect to the Imperial regional claims and regional deposits contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by David S. Smith, CPG, who is KORE's designated independent qualified person for the purposes of this news release.

