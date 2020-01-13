American Pacific Mining Announces Webinar at 2:30PM PST today for Update on American Pacific

VANCOUVER, Jan. 13, 2020 - American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD / FWB: 1QC / OTCPK: USGDF) (“APM” or the “Company”) would like to announce that CEO Warwick Smith and President Eric Saderholm will give a corporate update later today.



Please register at the following link below for the Corporate Update Webinar at 2:30PM PST Jan 13, 2020:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6311362074300973325

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. A link to the webinar will be posted on the website shortly after.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a gold explorer focused on precious metal opportunities in the Western United States. The Gooseberry Gold/Silver Project and the Tuscarora Gold Project are two high-grade, precious metal projects located in key mining districts of Nevada USA. The company’s mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition. American Pacific is Eyeing a Gold Discovery amidst gold’s next bull market.

