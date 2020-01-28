Bauxite, Alumina Operations in Western Australia Receive Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) Certification

Menü Artikel
Alcoa Corp., a global leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum, today announced that its portfolio of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Western Australia have received certification from the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI).

ASI’s Performance Standard certification process requires a comprehensive, third-party audit, which was completed successfully at the Huntly and Willowdale bauxite mines and the Kwinana, Pinjarra, and Wagerup alumina refineries.

ASI is a global sustainability certification program for the aluminum industry, representing both upstream producers and downstream manufacturers, with participation from a broad spectrum of civil society organizations.

“This recognition validates the strong commitment we have to responsible and sustainable production and to working with our stakeholders to deliver long-term value,” said Michelle O’Neill, Alcoa’s Executive Vice President and Chief External Affairs Officer. “It is additional evidence of our commitment to advance sustainably, one of our strategic priorities and a key differentiator for our future.”

In total, Alcoa now has nine locations in four countries certified to ASI’s Performance Standard with additional locations undergoing the review process. The Company was also named the Aluminum Industry Leader in the latest edition of the Dow Jones Sustainable Indices (DJSI).

Fiona Solomon, Chief Executive Officer at ASI, said: “We are delighted to congratulate Alcoa on their latest certifications for these Western Australian operations. ASI’s 2018 Annual General Meeting participants were fortunate to have had the opportunity to visit the Huntly Mine and Pinjarra Refinery operations, so it is a pleasure to see these facilities achieve ASI Certification.”

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back more than 130 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate. Visit us online on www.alcoa.com, follow @Alcoa on Twitter, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Alcoa.

