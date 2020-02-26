PPX Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement of Shares

VANCOUVER, February 26, 2020 - PPX Mining Corp. (TSXV:PPX) (the "Company" or "PPX") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of the non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") previously announced on January 30, 2020 for up to 83,333,334 common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") at a price of CDN$0.06 per Share for gross proceeds of up to CDN$500,000.

Pursuant to the closing of the first tranche of the Private Placement, the Company issued 6,917,901 Shares for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$415,074.06.

In consideration for introducing certain first tranche subscribers to the Private Placement, the Company is paying a cash finders' fee of CDN$33,205.92 to one arm's length finder, representing 8% of the total funds raised from subscribers introduced to the Company by such finder.

Securities issued to the placees under the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold expiring on June 26, 2020, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for general working capital purposes.

The Company has received conditional acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange for the Private Placement. The Company anticipates that it may close future tranches of the Private Placement in due course.

The Company also announces that, further to its news release dated January 30, 2020, the management cease trade order (the "MCTO") imposed by the British Columbia Securities Commission on January 29, 2020 remains effective. The Company confirms that there have been no material changes to the information contained in the initial announcement of the MCTO.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Brian J. Maher

President and Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

PPX Mining Corp.

Brian J. Maher, President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 1-530-913-4728

Email: brian.maher@ppxmining.com

Website: www.ppxmining.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions. In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including that the Company will be able to close future tranches of the Private Placement and that the Company will receive all required regulatory approvals in relation to the Private Placement.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, production, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, which could result in the Company receiving no further proceeds pursuant to the Private Placement and delays in regulatory approval in relation to the Private Placement, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to financing, mineral exploration and development activities and to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information or statements, other than as required by applicable law.

