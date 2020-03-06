Menü Artikel
Goldseek Resources Inc. Announces Listing on The Canadian Securities Exchange

06.03.2020  |  The Newswire
London (Ontario), March 6, 2020 - Goldseek Resources Inc. ("Goldseek"), a London, Ontario-based mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce it has fulfilled the requirements to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company's common shares will commence trading at market open on March 9, 2020 under the stock symbol GSK.

The Company has a total of 19,872,000 common shares issued and outstanding (21,474,500 common shares on a fully diluted basis). The Company's largest shareholders are Keith James Deluce, who beneficially owns 3,345,000 common shares (16.8%); Charles Joseph Deluce, who beneficially owns 3,345,000 common shares (16.8%); and Jonathon Deluce, who beneficially owns 2,670,000 common shares (13.4%).


About Goldseek Exploration Inc.

Goldseek Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with a portfolio of assets in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. By identifying two projects in world-class mining locations, Goldseek is poised to deliver shareholder value through rigorous exploration and development on these properties. Our mission is to find the next major discovery in the mining camps of Urban Barry, Quebec and Hemlo, Ontario.


Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jon Deluce
Chief Executive Officer



For more information, please contact:

Goldseek Resources Inc.
Jon Deluce, Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 647-549-7257
E-mail: goldseekresources@gmail.com

The reader is invited to visit Goldseek's web site www.goldseekresources.com
Goldseek Exploration Inc.

Goldseek Exploration Inc.
