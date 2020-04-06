Alcoa Announces Change to a Virtual Meeting Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Alcoa Corp., a global leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, today announced a change in the format of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”) from in-person to virtual-only. Due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our stockholders, employees, and their families, the Company will hold its Annual Meeting in a virtual meeting format only, via webcast. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

As described in the Company’s proxy materials previously distributed for the Annual Meeting, stockholders at the close of business on March 11, 2020, the record date, are entitled to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting. To attend, participate in and/or vote at the virtual Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AA2020, stockholders must enter the 16-digit control number found on their proxy card or voting instruction form previously distributed.

For additional information regarding how stockholders may attend, participate in and/or vote at the virtual Annual Meeting, please refer to the Company’s supplemental proxy materials filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

