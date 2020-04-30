Goldseek Resources Commences Tender Process for Hemlo Drill Program

London, April 30, 2020 - Goldseek Resources Inc. (CSE:GSK) (CNSX:GSK.CN) ("Goldseek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced the drill tender process for its maiden 1,500-meter drill program in the Hemlo Gold Camp. For any drill company interested that we haven't reached out to, please email us at the contact below. The company has a drill permit valid until April 2022.

Goldseek's President & CEO Jon Deluce states, "We are very excited to start the process on our maiden 1,500-meter program at our Horizon Property in the Hemlo Mining Camp. We are currently fine-tuning our drill targets, which are outlined in our April 2020 corporate presentation. We will be providing a further update on these targets shortly.

In March 2020, Barrick announced that they tasked "Barminco with turning Hemlo into Tier Two UG gold mine1". This is a sign of the continued potential for the deposit, even with previous production of over 21 million ounces during 30 years of operation. With Goldseek sharing 5 km of border with Barrick Gold, we will closely be watching for any exploration developments."



About Goldseek Exploration Inc.

Goldseek Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with a portfolio of assets in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. By identifying three projects in world-class mining locations, Goldseek is poised to deliver shareholder value through rigorous exploration and development on these properties. Our mission is to find the next major discovery in the mining camps of Urban Barry and the Detour Gold Trend in Quebec and the Hemlo Gold Camp in Ontario.

