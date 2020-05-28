Goldseek Resources Acquires the Quevillon West Property

London, May 28, 2020 - Goldseek Resources Inc. (CSE:GSK) (CNSX:GSK.CN) ("Goldseek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired the Quevillon West Property (the "Property") through direct staking.



The Quevillon West Property is located 35km west from Lebel-sur-Quevillon and 60km north of Amos. It is accessible by a well-maintained dirt road as well as logging roads. The 257 claims cover approximately 13,590.79 hectares (135,9km2). It is composed of 205 active claims and 52 pending claims.



The Property is located between the Sleeping Giant Mine (Abcourt Mines) and the Osborne-Bell Deposit (Osisko Mining). The Quevillon West Property appears to follow the same greenstone belt and structures that connect these two deposits. According to Dupre, 2010, the property is located in "the Northern Volcanic Zone of the Archean Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The geology of the Property is dominated by undifferentiated mafic and intermediate volcanic rocks of basaltic to andesitic compositions. Felsic volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks of dacitic to rhyolitic compositions, and local interlayers of various sedimentary rocks (argillites, graphitic shales and iron formations) have also been documented. Three important structures (Maizerest Shear Zone; Kakingama Shear Zone; Femelle Shear Zone) pass through the Property."

Multiple gold and copper showings are present on and around the Property. The Property covers the Mon-Dor-Themines, which returned 1.0g/t over 0.3m in two drill holes. The mineralization consists of carbonate and quartz veins hosted in carbonated and pillowed andesites (Gervais, 1985). The Sondage KC-86-9 returned 3.82g/t Au over 0.2m, 0.35% Zn over 3.78m, 0.65% Zn and 0.11% Cu over 0.97m in three different holes. The mineralization consists of disseminated pyrite in quartz-chlorite veins. It is hosted in serecitized intermediate tufs with accessory fuschite (Otton, Lopatka & Wahl, 1987).

Osisko Mining announced in their March 2nd, 2018 43-101 technical report on the Osborne-Bell Property a mineral estimate for their Osborne-Bell Deposit. The Osborne-Bell deposit is a disseminated pyrite Gold, Copper, Zinc, Silver, Lead association deposit. The inferred mineral resource estimate reports 2,587,000 tonnes at 6.13g/t Au for a total of 510,000 ounces of gold.

Abcourt Mines owns the Sleeping Giant mine. A resource calculation conducted in September 2018 reported, for all combined zones, 10,900 tonnes of measured resources; 475,625 indicated resources; and 93,100 tonnes of presumed resources, at a cut-off grade of 6.5 g/t Au.

The Company is currently reviewing additional data on the Property and will subsequently propose an exploration plan for Summer 2020.

Qualified Person

This press release was prepared by Pierre-Alexandre Pelletier, P.Geo.OGQ, and Steven Lauzier, P.Geo,OGQ both of whom are qualified persons as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and have reviewed and approved the geological information provided in this news release.

About Goldseek Resources Inc.

Goldseek Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with a portfolio of assets in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. By identifying three projects in world-class mining locations, Goldseek is poised to deliver shareholder value through rigorous exploration and development on these properties. Our mission is to find the next major discovery in the mining camps of Urban Barry, Quevillon and Detour Gold Trend in Quebec and the Hemlo Gold Camp in Ontario.

