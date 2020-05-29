FPX Nickel Announces Results of 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, May 29, 2020 - FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX-TSX.V) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting held on May 28, 2020.



At the meeting, the shareholders voted to set the number of Board members at seven and elected Peter M.D. Bradshaw, James S. Gilbert, Peter J. Marshall, John A. McDonald, William H. Myckatyn, Robert B. Pease and Martin E. Turenne as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year. The shareholders also voted in favour of the appointment of DeVisser Gray LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and approved the Company’s 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel-Iron Alloy Project, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company’s website at www.fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne, President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.



"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne, President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.