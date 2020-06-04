Crestview Exploration Inc. Acquires Aeromagnetic Data for the Divide Mine Project - Elko, County, Nevada

Calgary, June 4, 2020 - Crestview Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRS) ("Crestview" or the "Company") announced it has acquired a geophysical use licence from Edcon-PRJ, Inc. of Lakewood, Colorado for aeromagnetic data. The subject data consists of 934-line miles of high-quality data collected by Edcon-PRJ, Inc. over its Divide Mine, Rock Creek and Castile Mountain projects. The area was covered with northeast lines, 200 meters apart and northwest tie lines 800 meters apart.

The company engaged the services of Frank P. Fritz of Fritz Geophysics to complete an interpretation of the data. The company supplied geological data for the property as well as held discussions with Mr. Fritz to convey what the company knows about the project area in regards to significant geological features and the location of current exploration targets.

The Divide Mine, a high-grade precious metal vein target located in Elko County, northcentral Nevada. This property is comprised of 12 unpatented lode claims covering 247 acres (110ha). The claims cover the majority of the old workings and potential strike extension of the Divide Mine.

Interpretation of the aeromagnetic data indicates the Divide property lies on the north edge of a deep-seated batholith. The aeromagnetic data also indicates the presence of a large northerly trending dike that extends on to the Divide property from the south. Furthermore, the aeromagnetic data indicates that the bedrock geology is primarily sedimentary rocks which are overlain in places by volcanic rocks. Fault structures have been identified with varying orientations. Of note is the northerly trending fault along the west edge of the property that appears to control the large dike.

Based on these findings, and additional geochemical data recently acquired by the company, we are currently increasing the size of our claim position.

The Divide Mine is located in the northwest portion of the Tuscarora Mining District which is centered 7 miles to the southeast of the Divide Mine. Historic mining from underground and surface placer mines produced 200,000 ounces of gold and 7.27 million ounces of silver as reported in Nevada Bureau Mines and Geology Bulletin 106, Mineral Resources of Elko County, Nevada. In more recent times (1989-1991) 39,976 ounces of gold and 254,000 ounces of silver were produced from the Dexter open pit by Horizon Gold Corporation and Chevron, as reported in "Technical Report Describing the Tuscarora Project, Centered on 565568E/4573240N, UTM WGS84 Zone 11 N in Elko County, Nevada USA, Prepared for American Pacific Mining Corp. by E.L. (Buster) Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, Effective date January 15, 2018.

The Carlin Trend lies about 22 miles south-southwest of the property and the mines of the Jerritt Canyon Mining District lie about 18 miles to the east of the property.

The Divide Mine sits on the eastern flank of a prominent upthrown block exposing sedimentary rocks surrounded by 40-million-year-old volcanic rocks. The sedimentary rocks exposed here are known to closely overlie favourable sedimentary gold mineralization host rocks in the region. Further, the age of the volcanic rocks is important because the age rocks is coincident with the age of gold and silver mineralization in the region; and there is a relationship with volcanism and mineralization. There is evidence on the property of igneous rock intrusions. Fault structures on the east edge of the host block provide conduits for multiple episodes of dikes as well as plumbing for the gold bearing mineral system.

Gold and silver mineralization occur in banded quartz veins and quartz breccia veins deposited in north-south and north-northeast oriented fissure systems. The Divide Mine contains silver, cinnabar (mercury), minor copper oxides and up to 0.224 ounces of gold per ton (7 g/tonne) in rock samples. Additionally, historic drill logs from Homestake mining report drill results that hit Carlin-style sulfide gold mineralization and geochemistry from a hole located just north of the claims.

Near term plans are to use aeromagnetic data and interpretations to assist in mapping the intrusive rocks we believe are related to the mineralization at the property; then focus on geochemical sampling and geological mapping to delineate drill targets.

M. J. Abrams, Crestview's Vice-President Exploration commented, "The Divide Mine has many similarities to our nearby Rock Creek project located one mile to the west. We plan to incorporate what we have learned there into our work at the Divide Mine; as well as utilize the synergy of having two similar projects in close proximity to lower overall exploration costs on both properties."

This News Release was prepared by M.J. Abrams; BS and MS Geology, CPG #11451; Idaho PG #570. M.J. Abrams is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical disclosure included in this news release.

