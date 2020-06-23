NioCorp's Elk Creek Superalloy Materials Project to be Highlighted in OTC-Sponsored Global Investor Webcast

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentation at virtualinvestorconferences.com

CENTENNIAL, June 23, 2020 - NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX: NB; OTCQX: NIOBF) is pleased to announce that the Company's Elk Creek Superalloy Materials Project will be highlighted during an OTC Market Group-sponsored global investor webcast at 2 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Mark A. Smith, NioCorp's CEO and Executive Chairman, and Scott Honan, NioCorp's VP of Business Development and President, Elk Creek Resources Corp., will provide an update on the Project and discuss trends associated with the critical minerals the Company plans to produce.

DATE: Tuesday, June 30th

TIME: 2 p.m. Eastern

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/MiningVIC063020

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

June 22, 2020: Company sees potential boom in demand for critical minerals like Niobium and Scandium because of infrastructure programs being launched by nations around the world. More info.



June 3, 2020: NioCorp receives construction air permit from the State of Nebraska for its Elk Creek Superalloy Materials Project. More info.



April 29, 2020: NioCorp secures an extension agreement on land where it plans to conduct primary mining and processing operations. More info.



April 13, 2020: A large integrated U.S.-based steel producer signs non-binding Letter of Intent with NioCorp for up to 25% of NioCorp's production of ferroniobium over the first 10 years. More info.

For More Information:

Contact Jim Sims, VP of External Affairs, NioCorp Developments Ltd., 720-639-4650, jim.sims@niocorp.com

About NioCorp

NioCorp is developing a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska that will produce Niobium, Scandium, and Titanium. Niobium is used to produce superalloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy ("HSLA") steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a superalloy material that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium also is a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various superalloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor and medical implants.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this document may constitute forward-looking statements, including expectations that the Project will reach production stage and will produce critical minerals in accordance with the Company's plans. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause a change in such assumptions and the actual outcomes and estimates to be materially different from those estimated or anticipated future results, achievements or position expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause NioCorp's plans or prospects to change include risks related to the Company's ability to operate as a going concern; risks related to the Company's requirement of significant additional capital; changes in demand for and price of commodities (such as fuel and electricity) and currencies; changes in economic valuations of the Project, such as Net Present Value calculations, changes or disruptions in the securities markets; legislative, political or economic developments; the need to obtain permits and comply with laws and regulations and other regulatory requirements; the possibility that actual results of work may differ from projections/expectations or may not realize the perceived potential of NioCorp's projects; risks of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in development programs; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration, mining or development activities; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves and resources; and the risks involved in the exploration, development and mining business and the risks set forth in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators at www.sedar.com and the SEC at www.sec.gov. NioCorp disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

