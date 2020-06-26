Goldseek Resources Announces Acquisition of an Eastern Extension to the Quevillon West Property

London, June 26, 2020 - Goldseek Resources Inc. (CSE:GSK) (CNSX:GSK.CN) ("Goldseek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired 240 claims, or 13,565.09 hectares (135,65km2) by direct staking, adjacent and to the east of the Quevillon West Property (the "Property"). The Company is currently reviewing all data on the Property to define an exploration plan for this summer, and a subsequent news release will be issued once the planning is finalized. With this addition, the total size of the Quevillon West Project is 497 claims or 27,156.69 hectares (271.55km2) with no underlying royalties.

The new acquisition covers andesites, felsics tuffs of the Quevillon Group, and basalts of the Desboues Formation. The structures of the rocks are approximately perpendicular to the glacial flow, which is optimum for exploration using till and till is available at surface in the western portion of the Property. Access is provided by multiple logging roads located on the Property.



Goldseek's President & CEO Jon Deluce states, "We are very excited to announce the acquisition of the Quevillon West Extension Property. The property hosts some strong VTEM conductors, and also Quebec ministry published VMS targets. We look forward to completing a thorough assessment of the property and presenting a work plan which will start this summer."

The Quevillon West Property is located 35km west of Lebel-sur-Quevillon and 60km north of Amos. Additional information on the Property can be found in the previous release on the Quevillon West Project at: https://www.goldseekresources.com/goldseek-resources-acquires-the-quevillon-west-property/

Qualified Person

This press release was prepared by Pierre-Alexandre Pelletier, P.Geo.OGQ, and Steven Lauzier, P.Geo,OGQ both of whom are qualified persons as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and have reviewed and approved the geological information provided in this news release.

About Goldseek Resources Inc.

Goldseek Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with a portfolio of assets in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. By identifying four projects in world-class mining locations, Goldseek is poised to deliver shareholder value through rigorous exploration and development on these properties. Our mission is to find the next major discovery in the mining camps of Urban Barry, Quevillon and Detour Gold Trend in Quebec and Hemlo in Ontario.

