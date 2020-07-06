Orefinders Appoints Dr. Keith Benn as VP of Exploration

TORONTO, July 6, 2020 - Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSX.V: ORX) is very pleased to welcome a new key person to Orefinders and its broader group, Dr. Keith Benn. Dr. Benn joins both Orefinders and Mistango as its Vice President of Exploration where his focus will be the companies' Kirkland Lake and Shining Tree portfolios.

Dr. Benn holds a PhD in structural geology as well as a post doctoral degree in the structure and tectonics of Precambrian greenstone belts. Most recently Keith was Director of Structural Geology for Goldcorp Inc., and he has extensive and relevant experience in the Abitibi region as well as in other Precambrian greenstone regions in Canada, Africa and South America. Keith will be collaborating with Charles Beaudry who will remain a key member of Orefinders and Mistango exploration brain trust.

"The appointment of Dr. Benn marks the next phase of our pivot towards exploration, discovery, and our drill programs. Mr. Beaudry remains very much with our team, however Keith will focus on the Kirkland Lake and Shining Tree assets. We felt this move is necessary as we increase our on site exploration and as we expect our respective drill campaigns to begin in the near term," said Stephen Stewart, Orefinders CEO.

Charles Beaudry, director of both companies also commented: "With the expansion of our exploration budgets in the Kirkland Lake and Shining Tree mining camps, it is important that our efforts be narrowly focused on these projects for both Mistango and Orefinders and that requires a dedicated VP Exploration for these companies. Dr. Benn is a very appropriate candidate to lead us to discovery success."

About Orefinders Resources Inc.

Orefinders is a Gold exploration and development company focused in the Kirkland Lake District of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol ORX.

SOURCE Orefinders Resources Inc.