Goldseek Announces Maxwell Plate Modelling at Horizon (Hemlo), Soil Program and Update on Targets

London, July 30, 2020 - Goldseek Resources Inc. (CSE:GSK) (CNSX:GSK.CN) ("Goldseek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of Maxwell Plate Modelling and initiation of a soil sampling and MMI program.

The company contracted St Pierre Geoconsultant Inc to re-interpret VTEM EM data from a 2011 survey. The VTEM EM data shows large areas of activity in the early time channels, which is interpreted as being caused by thick conductive overburden. This is supported by the IP resistivity data collected in a 2017 survey. Two areas of EM anomalous activity named GS-1 and GS-2 (Figure 1), are attributed to bedrock sources and were modelled using Maxwell EM modelling software. The GS-1 anomaly is supported by the IP data, which shows coincident low resistivity and high chargeability (Figure 2); the GS-2 anomaly shows the potential for a very long strike length, which increases the chances of it being formational in nature.

The GS-1 target is a high priority target and is permitted for drilling. The GS-2 anomaly is a newly identified anomaly along the southern boundary of the property, and the company intends to carry out soil sampling, prospecting, and mapping to ground truth this anomaly.

Congruent with the soil sampling over part of the GS-2 anomaly, the company will be conducting soil sampling and MMI over the previously identified "Target A" and "Target B" areas. Upon review of previously drilled overburden holes south of these anomalies, there were visible modified gold grains in two samples but returned no results. However, 9 of the 35 samples taken from the program returned values from 13 ppb Au to 167ppb Au (Kaminak 2007).

Qualified Person

All technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Brent Clark, P.Geo. Brent Clark is a consultant for Goldseek and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Goldseek Resources Inc.

Goldseek Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with a portfolio of assets in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. By identifying four projects in world-class mining locations, Goldseek is poised to deliver shareholder value through rigorous exploration and development on these properties. Our mission is to find the next major discovery in the mining camps of Urban Barry, Quevillon, and Detour Gold Trend in Quebec and Hemlo in Ontario.

