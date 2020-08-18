Jiulian Resources Updates Private Placement Offering Exemption

August 18, 2020 - Jiulian Resources Inc. (TSXV:JLR) ("Jiulian" or the "Company") advises that further to its news release of July 30, 2020 announcing the entering into of an option agreement with Jaguar Mining Inc. to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Pedra Branca Project located in Ceara State, Northeastern Brazil (the "Acquisition") and a non-brokered private placement (the "Concurrent Financing") of up to 17,500,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,750,000, the Company intends to complete a portion of the Concurrent Financing pursuant to the exemption set out in BC Instrument 45-536 - Exemption from prospectus requirement for certain distributions through an investment dealer (the "Investment Dealer Exemption").

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 24 months from closing, subject to an accelerated expiry. In the event the closing trading price of the Company's shares is greater than $0.25 per share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days (the "Acceleration Event") the Company will give notice to the holders of the Acceleration Event and the Warrants will expire 30 days thereafter.

In accordance with the Investment Dealer Exemption, the Company advises that, as at the date hereof, there is no material fact or material change in respect of the Company that has not been generally disclosed. The Company further advises that there is no minimum number of Units being offered pursuant to the Concurrent Financing.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Concurrent Financing for purposes of completing the Acquisition and funding the required US$1M of earn-in expenditures and operating costs in relation to the development of the Pedra Branca Project. The Concurrent Financing is integral to the proposed Acquisition and therefore the Company expects to rely on the "part and parcel pricing exception" provided for in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

Subject to Exchange acceptance, the completion of the Acquisition and the Concurrent Financing are expected to occur in early September 2020.

The Company may pay finders' fees of 5% cash and 5% finders warrants ("Finder Warrant"). Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire a Common Share at a price of $0.15 for 24 months from closing, subject to the Acceleration Event.

All securities issued under the Concurrent Financing will be subject to a hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance under applicable securities laws.

About Jiulian

Jiulian is an exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing prospective and under-explored gold properties both in Canada and internationally. The Company's current portfolio includes the wholly-owned, Bigg Kidd property, located near Aspen Grove, BC. Jiulian Resources is listed on the Exchange under the symbol "JLR".

