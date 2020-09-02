Horizonte Minerals Plc: Issue of Shares

LONDON, Sept. 02, 2020 - Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM: HZM; TSX: HZM) (the "Company" or “Horizonte”), the nickel development company focused in Brazil is pleased to announce, that following the exercise of options by an employee, an application has been made for 3,000,000 shares to be admitted to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange ("AIM"). Admission to trading on AIM is expected to become effective on or around 3 September 2020 and the shares will rank pari passu with the Company's existing ordinary shares of ?0.01 each.

Following admission of the shares, Horizonte will have 1,449,377,287 shares in issue. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information contact:

Horizonte Minerals Plc Jeremy Martin (CEO) +44 (0)203 356 2901 Anna Legge (Corporate Communications) a.legge@horizonteminerals.com Peel Hunt (NOMAD & Joint Broker) Ross Allister +44 (0)207 418 8900 David McKeown Tavistock (Financial PR) Gareth Tredway +44 (0) 207 920 3150 Annabel de Morgan horizonte@tavistock.co.uk

About Horizonte Minerals:

Horizonte Minerals Plc is an AIM and TSX-listed nickel development company focused in Brazil. The Company is developing the Araguaia project, as the next major ferronickel mine in Brazil, and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project, with the aim of being able to supply nickel and cobalt to the EV battery market. Both projects are 100% owned.