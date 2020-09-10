Lumina Gold Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

VANCOUVER, Sept. 10, 2020 - Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (“Lumina” or the “Company”) announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on September 10, 2020 in Vancouver (the “Meeting”). Lumina’s shareholders voted in favour of each of the matters considered at the Meeting, including electing each of Marshall Koval, Lyle Braaten, Donald Shumka, Michael Steinmann, Stephen Stow and Heye Daun as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year, appointing auditors for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors to set their remuneration, and approving Lumina’s 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan.
About Lumina Gold
Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.
Further details are available on the Company’s website at https://luminagold.com/.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!