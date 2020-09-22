Goldseek Resources Closes Financing of $370,000 with Palisade Goldcorp

London, September 22, 2020 - Goldseek Resources Inc. (CSE:GSK) (CNSX:GSK.CN) ("Goldseek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has raised $370,000 with Palisade Goldcorp.

The Company has issued 1,000,000 non-flow-through units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.37 per unit for gross proceeds of $370,000. Each non-flow-through Unit is comprised of one common share and one Warrant exercisable at $0.57 per share until three years after closing.

All securities issued in connection with the private placement are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from closing.

"We are very pleased to have Palisades Goldcorp as a strategic investor in Goldseek" said Jon Deluce, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Palisades is a great addition to our list of institutional shareholders, which is a good testament to the confidence these groups have in our ability to execute on our exploration plans at our four projects."

About Palisade Goldcorp

Palisades Goldcorp is Canada's new resource focused merchant bank. Palisades' management team has a demonstrated track record of making money and is backed by many of the industry's most notable financiers. With junior resource equities valued at generational lows, management believes the sector is on the cusp of a major bull market move. Palisades is positioning itself with significant stakes in undervalued companies and assets with the goal of generating superior returns.

About Goldseek Resources Inc.

Goldseek Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with a portfolio of assets in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. By identifying four projects in world-class mining locations, Goldseek is poised to deliver shareholder value through rigorous exploration and development on these properties. Our mission is to find the next major discovery in the mining camps of Urban Barry, Quevillon and Detour Gold Trend in Quebec and Hemlo in Ontario.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jonathon Deluce

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 226-271-5170

For more information, please contact:

Goldseek Resources Inc.

E-mail: goldseekresources@gmail.com

The reader is invited to visit Goldseek's web site https://www.goldseekresources.com/

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.