OTC Markets Group Welcomes Altus Strategies PLC to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Altus Strategies Plc (AIM: ALS; TSX-V: ALTS; OTCQX: ALTUF), a precious metal focused royalty generator with a focus on Africa, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Altus Strategies Plc upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Altus Strategies Plc begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ALTUF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus, commented: "Altus is a precious metal focused royalty generator with a number of notable institutional and retail shareholders who are based in the US. OTCQX is the highest tier of the OTC Market and we are delighted to be admitted to trading as a means of increasing our visibility to prospective investors and provide them with the opportunity to participate in our continued progress."

MCAP LLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus is a mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. The Company's focus on Africa and differentiated approach, of generating royalties on its own discoveries as well as through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-altus-strategies-plc-to-otcqx-301136342.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.