Harvest Initiates B.C. Exploration Programs with Preparation for Airborne Magnetic Surveys at Emerson and Jacobite

Vancouver, September 24, 2020 - Harvest Gold Corp. (TSXV:HVG) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") announces it has asked Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd. ("Equity Exploration") to seek bids to execute an airborne magnetics survey over its Emerson and Jacobite properties in the Interior Plateau of British Columbia.

Henry Awmack, P.Eng., who developed the Emerson and Jacobite projects, is a member of Harvest Gold's technical advisory board and states: "These airborne magnetics surveys require limited preparation and deliver excellent value for money. They will provide us with an initial data set that gives us a much better understanding of the geological context for the Blackwater target (Emerson) and the porphyry targets (Emerson and Jacobite). As importantly, this will help guide our line cutting and ground IP programs that we will use to confirm drill targets."

Rick Mark, President and CEO of Harvest Gold states: We are every excited to embark on our search for gold and copper gold porphyry ore bodies on our three 100% owned BC properties. This moment really is the result of Henry's seven-year geological sleuthing mission to find deposits within the fertile geology of the interior plateau of British Columbia. Our entire team is looking forward to working with Henry and Equity Exploration to achieve our now shared goal."

For both the Blackwater target (Emerson) and the porphyry targets (Emerson and Jacobite), the airborne magnetic survey specifications are to fly at approximately 50m ground clearance and 100m line spacing over the entire properties. The survey results will:

1. Help identify lithologies and alteration zones. Each lithology and type of alteration has a characteristic range of magnetic susceptibilities. Interpretation of the magnetic survey will differentiate areas underlain by different lithologies and alteration types. This will be very helpful as a guide to mapping and for interpolating between outcrops. 2. Help identify structures. Faults will juxtapose units of different magnetic susceptibilities beside each other and fluids traveling along faults will commonly destroy magnetite. Faults can be inferred from magnetic data by linear discontinuities and lows. Interpreted structures will probably be important in controlling the emplacement and subsequent displacement of the deposit.

The magnetic survey will have an additional, more direct, use in porphyry exploration. The addition of magnetite may be an important constituent of the potassic alteration zone in the core of a porphyry system. This is certainly the case with the Babine porphyry deposits (the target at Jacobite) where the Cu-Au deposits are hosted by magnetite-bearing potassic alteration. An historic ground magnetic survey on the Jacobite property showed a secondary magnetic high over an area with anomalous Cu-Mo that was noted in a 2018 soil sampling program, suggesting that it represents magnetite-bearing potassic alteration. Harvest Gold can only speculate whether potassic alteration would be magnetite-bearing in a hypothetical Emerson porphyry, but a magnetic survey would help answer that question and might lead directly to a porphyry center.

Qualified Person Statement

The disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Warren Bates, P.Geo. Director of Property Investigations for Harvest Gold. Mr. Bates serves as a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

About Harvest Gold

Harvest Gold is focused on the Interior Plateau of British Columbia exploring for near surface Gold deposits and Copper Gold Porphyry deposits. Harvest's Board of Directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

