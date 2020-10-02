Aurelius Announces Completion of Previously Announced Issuance of Common Shares to Sprott Private Resource Lending (Collector), LP

Toronto, October 1, 2020 - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AUL) (the "Company" or "Aurelius") announces that it has completed the issuance of 3,125,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") to Sprott Private Resource Lending (Collector), LP ("Sprott Lending"), as disclosed in the Company's press release dated July 17, 2020. The Common Shares were issued in consideration of a reduction of the US$2,500,000 First Deferred Payment under the Master Transaction Agreement (the "Agreement") between Sprott Lending and the Company dated as of February 27, 2020 by an amount equal to US$189,950 (being C$250,000 converted into United States dollars using the Bank of Canada daily exchange rate of 0.7598 posted on September 11, 2020).

The securities issued will be subject to a statutory four month hold period expiring on February 2, 2021.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will be not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) absent such registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

About Aurelius

Aurelius is a well-positioned gold exploration company focused on advancing gold projects in Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt along with the just acquired and renamed Aureus Gold Properties, including the Aureus East and West Gold Projects, the Tangier Gold Project and the Forest Hill Gold Project located in Nova Scotia and described in detail in the Company's press release of November 18, 2019.

Aurelius is also focused on advancing two district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada, one of the world's most prolific mining districts; the 968-hectare Mikwam Property, in the Burntbush area on the Casa Berardi trend and the 12,425-hectare Lipton Property, on the Lower Detour Trend.

