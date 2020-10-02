East Asia Minerals Closes Second Tranche of $4.4 Million Financing for Proceeds of $2.3 Million for Sangihe Gold Project

October 2, 2020 - East Asia Minerals Corp. (the "Company", "East Asia" or "EAS") (TSXV:EAS) (OTC:EAIAF) is pleased to announce that it has closed an additional $2.3 million of the $4.4 million financing previously announced on September 10th, 2020. Due to significant investor interest in the financing, on September 17, 2020, the Company announced the increase of the financing to 29,333,333 units priced at $0.15 per unit for an aggregate of $4.4 million. Each unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable into one Share at an exercise price of $0.25 for 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of $2,313,998.55 for the issuance of 15,426,657 units. All securities issued in the second tranche of the private placement will be subject to a four-month hold period expiring January 30, 2021.

The Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

In consideration for their services, the Company has paid the Finders a total of $47,081.99 in cash commission, an amount equal to 6.0% of the gross subscription proceeds raised and is in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange

Mr. Terry Filbert, CEO and President of East Asia, comments, "Along with our recent warrant exercises, this additional capital allows EAS to fully construct and build out our initial heap leach operation at Sangihe. With the recent milestones of, obtaining the environmental permit and applying to upgrade of our Contract of Work (CoW), Sangihe gold's operation will start construction as soon as the production licence upgrade is received. We expect to begin initial production during 2021. I would like to thank our loyal team and our long-term investors and stakeholders for their support of our project development and growth strategy."

Subject to the Indonesian Government Operations Production License being granted, the Company intends to proceed to production without the benefit of first establishing mineral reserves supported by a feasibility study. The Company cautions readers that the any production decision made by the Company will not be based on a NI 43-101 feasibility study of mineral reserves that demonstrates economic and technical viability and as such, there may be involved increased uncertainty and various technological and economic risks such as the interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with our expectations; commodity and currency price fluctuation; failure to obtain adequate financing; regulatory, recovery rates, refinery costs, and other relevant conversion factors, permitting and licensing risks; general market and mining exploration risks and production and economic risks related to design and engineering, manufacturing, technological processes and test procedures and the risk that the project's output will not be salable at a price that will cover the project's operating and maintenance costs.

ABOUT SANGIHE GOLD PROJECT

The Sangihe gold-copper project is located on the island of Sangihe off the northern coast of Sulawesi and has an existing National Instrument 43-101 inferred mineral resource of 114,700 indicated and 105,000 inferred ounces of gold as reported in the Company's "Independent Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimates of the Binebase and Bawone Deposits, Sangihe Project, North Sulawesi, Indonesia" dated May 30, 2017. Only 10% of the gold bearing area has been explored. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Company's 70-percent interest in the Sangihe-mineral-tenement contract of work ("CoW") is held through PT Tambang Mas Sangihe (TMS). The remaining 30-percent interest in TMS is held by three Indonesian corporations. The term of the Sangihe CoW agreement is for 30 years upon commencement of the production phase of the project.

ABOUT EAST ASIA MINERALS CORPORATION

East Asia Minerals is a dynamic junior gold developer with NI43-101 gold resources in Indonesia, one of the leading gold producer countries in the world. EAS plans to advance and permit Sangihe in near term and raise funds for a heap leach operation. East Asia has a team of mining professionals in North America and locally in Indonesia with extensive experience in starting and operating small-scale gold and coal assets. With the team in place, East Asia plans to raise capital and market awareness to develop it's highly prospective project portfolio.

Frank Rocca, BAppSc.(Geology), MAusIMM, MAIG, Chief Geologist of East Asia Minerals Corp. is the Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 who has reviewed and approves the content of this release.

East Asia Minerals Corp.

Per: "Terry Filbert"

Terry Filbert, Director



President & CEO

info@eastasiaminerals.com

+1-206-890-8285





For investor contacts more information, please contact:

Kevin Shum

Investor Relations

kevin@jeminicapital.com

647-725-3888 ext 702

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements in this News Release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning future work programs, results and timing of any work programs, the Company's performance or events as of the date hereof. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Those risks include the interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with our expectations; commodity and currency price fluctuation; failure to obtain adequate financing; regulatory, recovery rates, refinery costs, and other relevant conversion factors, permitting and licensing risks; general market and mining exploration risks and production and economic risks related to design and engineering, manufacturing, technological processes and test procedures and the risk that the project's output will not be salable at a price that will cover the project's operating and maintenance costs. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as investment advice. Readers should perform a detailed, independent investigation and analysis of the Company and are encouraged to seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect events or changes in circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.