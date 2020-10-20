Global Energy Metals CEO Outlines Battery Supply Chain Exposure Strategy During TMX Group "C-Suite at the Open" Interview

Vancouver, October 20, 2020 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) | (OTCQB:GBLEF) | (FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC") is pleased to announce that the the Company was featured on TMX Group's C-Suite at the Open interview series highlighting GEMC's focus on the growing shift to the mega-trend investment theme of electromobility and energy storage.

During the interview, President and CEO, Mitchell Smith details background on the Company and how it provides shareholders investment exposure to a highly leveraged segment of this next wave in battery supply chain investment through its holdings of the right commodities, at the right time, with the right people in the right vehicle.

He underscores the priority Global Energy Metals has made on strategically acquiring battery metals projects known for cobalt, nickel and copper in some of the safest mining jurisdictions in the world. He emphasizes the recent acquisition in Nevada and the opportunity that GEMC's Queensland and Ontario projects hold and how the Company's entire project portfolio is primed for further exploration and development. Smith also highlights the equity stakes in other battery metal focused resource companies it holds which add to and complement its strong resource portfolio and that the Company continues to identify ways to increase exposure across the EV battery and energy storage supply chain.

"This is a theme GEMC will continue to explore in the coming months as it broadens its investment exposure to this growing sector," Smith said in speaking to how the Company plans to leverage its projects and grow and execute on its battery mineral strategy.

To watch the the full interview, please use the following link:

Watch GEMC's interview with the TMX Group C-Suite at The Open.

The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment.

Additionally, the Company wishes to report that the B.C. Registrar of Companies has granted an extension of six months to June 30, 2021, for GEMC to hold its annual general shareholder meeting as required to be held under the BC Business Corporations Act.

Global Energy Metals Corp.

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals is focused on offering investment exposure to the raw materials deemed critical for the growing rechargeable battery market, by building a diversified global portfolio of battery mineral assets including project stakes and sector specific equity positions. GEMC anticipates growing its business through the acquisition and development of battery mineral projects alongside key strategic partners. The Company holds 100% of the Millennium Cobalt Project and two neighbouring discovery stage exploration-stage cobalt assets in Mount Isa, Australia positioning it as a leading cobalt-copper explorer and developer in the famed mining district in Queensland, Australia. The Company is finalizing on the acquisition of an 85% interest in two battery mineral projects, the Lovelock Cobalt Mine and Treasure Box Project, located on the doorstep of the world's largest lithium-ion battery production plant, GigaNevada that Tesla Motors Ltd. and partner Panasonic Corp. have built in Nevada, USA. Additionally, the Company holds a 70% interest in the past-producing Werner Lake Cobalt Mine project in Ontario, Canada.

For Further Information:

Global Energy Metals Corp.

#1501-128 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, V6B 1R8

Email: info@globalenergymetals.com

t. + 1 (604) 688-4219 extensions 236/237

Twitter: @EnergyMetals | @USBatteryMetals

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

We seek safe harbour.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.