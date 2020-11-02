Melior Resources Inc. provides correction in respect of proposed Concurrent Financing in connection with previously announced Reverse Takeover Transaction

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2020 - Melior Resources Inc. (TSXV: “MLR”) (“Melior” or the “Company”) announces that the previously announced brokered private placement (“Concurrent Financing”) of subscription receipts (each, a “Subscription Receipt”) of Ranchero Gold Corp. (“Ranchero”) to be completed in connection with the Company’s previously announced reverse takeover transaction with Ranchero is anticipated to be completed at a purchase price of C$0.55 per Subscription Receipt. No change is anticipated to the gross proceeds or any other terms of the Concurrent Financing as described in the Company’s press release dated November 2, 2020.



For further information, please contact:

Martyn Buttenshaw

Interim Chief Executive Officer

+41 41 560 9070

info@meliorresources.com

