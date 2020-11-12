Gold Lion Completes Trenching Program on Robber Gulch

- TRENCH-20-001 is 400m in length and was excavated along an existing road within the Central gold-in-soil anomaly (Fig. 1). A total of 157 contiguous 2-3-meter-long chip samples were collected from bedrock along the entire length of the trench.

- TRENCH-20-002 (78m, 26 total samples), TRENCH-20-003 (189m, 63 total samples) and TRENCH-20-004 (33m, 11 samples) were all excavated to bedrock within the West gold-in-soil anomaly (Fig. 1). Contiguous 3-meter bedrock chip samples were taken along the entire length of each trench within the West Soil Anomaly.

Vancouver, November 12, 2020 - Gold Lion Resources Inc. ("Gold Lion" or the "Company") (CSE:GL) (CNSX:GL.CN) (OTC:GLIOF) (FWB:2BC) is pleased to announce it has completed its Phase I trenching program on its Robber Gulch Carlin-type gold Property located near Burley, Idaho. A total of four trenches were completed covering a combined 700m in total length. An effort was made to collect an even volume of bedrock along each continuous 3-meter interval, in order to minimize bias in the chip sampling.

The bedrock encountered in all trenches consisted mostly of limey hematitic sandstones with minor interbedded limestones, with variable Carlin-type alteration and mineralization. Several sections of intense quartz stockwork veining were encountered in Trenches 1, 3 and 4, which is typically associated with higher gold grades on the Property. Assays are currently pending and are expected in early December 2020.

In addition, the Company has prepared all drill sites for the upcoming Phase I drill program which will commence once the trenching results are received and compiled.

A map, as well as additional media including photos and a video highlighting the recently completed trenching program can be found on the Company's website at the following URL:

https://goldlionresources.com/projects/robber-gulch-property/robber-gulch-phase-i-trenching-program-highlights/

Agnes Koffyberg, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the scientific or technical information in this news release.

Gold Lion Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its precious metal focused portfolio including the South Orogrande, Erikson Ridge, Robber Gulch, Cuteye and the Fairview Properties located in Idaho and British Columbia. For more information please visit: https://goldlionresources.com/.

