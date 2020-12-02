Raindrop Announces Appointment of Alexander Kunz to Board of Directors

Vancouver, December 2, 2020 - Raindrop Ventures Inc. (CSE: RAYN) (FSE: RV0) ("Raindrop" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexander Kunz to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Raindrop also announces that Mr. Tim Henneberry has tendered his resignation as director of the Company, effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Mr. Henneberry for his contributions and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

Mr. Kunz brings to the Company more than seven years of experience in the management and operations of precious metals exploration and development. Mr. Kunz holds a J.D. and M.Sc. from the Creighton School of Law, and a B.Sc. from Seattle University.

Mr. Kunz has been involved in management, corporate governance, and operations; both in exploration and development. Mr. Kunz has experience in both public and private companies and has been part of the management team or serving in an advisory role to several junior mining companies. Previous project jurisdictions include Alaska, Nevada, Idaho, Oregon, Bolivia, Mexico, and Canada. Mr. Kunz holds both a Juris Doctorate and a Master's Degree and has legal experience in government and private practice.

About Raindrop Ventures Inc.

Raindrop is a company that began trading on the CSE February 3, 2020 with the purpose of acquiring and exploring mineral properties in the current resource commodity cycle. Raindrop is managed by a team of mineral exploration and public market experts with significant experience in creating shareholder value. Raindrop acquired and is exploring its 100% owned Clover Mountain gold project, located in Idaho, USA.

For more information please visit www.raindropventures.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Saf Dhillon

President

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Saf Dhillon

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Email: safdhillon@gmail.com

Tel: 604-484-3031

Cell: 604-834-1365

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company's business. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69360