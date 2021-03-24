Global Energy Metals to Participate in Battery Metals Charity Event Alongside Industry Peers

Vancouver, March 24, 2021 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) | (OTC:GBLEF) | (FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC") is pleased to announce that it will be participating in Adelaide Capital's second ever pitch battle focused on the battery metals sector. In addition to providing a venue to showcase participating companies' role within a cleaner, greener future it will also support Adelaide's very own Tina Byers' fundraiser for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada.

The event will begin at 4:15pm ET on Thursday March 25th.



Click Image To View Full Size

Participants may register for the Battery Metals Battle and Charity Fundraiser using the following link: Adelaide Capital Battery Metals Pitch Battle

The event will also be livestreamed to YouTube for those who are not able to access Zoom: Adelaide Capital - YouTube

Participating companies will donate to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada. For attendees who are interested and able to donate please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3r93cut (note that the link will not be active until March 25th).

BMAC Invite-Only Working Session

In addition, on March 31st, President & CEO Mitchell Smith will also be representing Global Energy Metals and participating in the Battery Metals Association of Canada's (BMAC) upcoming invite-only virtual working session: Maximizing Canada`s battery metals sector-building a thriving "mines to the mobility" supply chain.

Participation is part of the organization's initiatives to further define Canada`s role within the battery metals supply chain and identify opportunities for collaboration, research, innovation and investment in order to realize this industry's potential domestically.

The session will bring together industry, academics and government officials to build a collaborative approach and provide content for a white-pape that will support the development of a sector wide eco-system map.

Stockhouse Deal Room

GEMC is utilizing the Stockhouse Deal Room to streamline the management and paperwork of our previously announced private placement financing and to facilitate the ability of investors to participate in the private placement.

Click this link to access our page on the Stockhouse Deal Room for more information on the financing, and how to register as a qualified investor and participate in the financing. The investor qualification process and all necessary documents are handled electronically by an online investment platform via the Stockhouse Deal Room. For further information on this financing, please contact our management team using the details below.



Click Image To View Full Size

Global Energy Metals Corp.

(TSXV:GEMC | OTC:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals is focused on offering investment exposure to the raw materials deemed critical for the growing rechargeable battery market, by building a diversified global portfolio of battery mineral assets including project stakes and sector specific equity positions. GEMC anticipates growing its business through the acquisition and development of battery mineral projects alongside key strategic partners. The Company holds 100% of the Millennium Cobalt Project and two neighbouring discovery stage exploration-stage cobalt assets in Mount Isa, Australia positioning it as a leading cobalt-copper explorer and developer in the famed mining district in Queensland, Australia. The Company holds an 85% interest in two battery mineral projects, the Lovelock Cobalt Mine and Treasure Box Project, located on the doorstep of the world's largest lithium-ion battery production plant, GigaNevada that Tesla Motors Ltd. and partner Panasonic Corp. have built in Nevada, USA. Additionally, the Company holds a 70% interest in the past-producing Werner Lake Cobalt Mine project in Ontario, Canada.

For Further Information:

Global Energy Metals Corp.

#1501-128 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, V6B 1R8

Email: info@globalenergymetals.com

t. + 1 (604) 688-4219

www.globalenergymetals.com

Twitter: @EnergyMetals | @USBatteryMetals | @ElementMinerals

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

GEMC's operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of illness caused by COVID-19. It is not possible to accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect operations and the ability to finance its operations.

For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

We seek safe harbour.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.