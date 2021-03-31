Pacific Imperial Mines Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, March 31, 2021 - Pacific Imperial Mines Inc. (TSXV:PPM) ("Pacific Imperial" or the "Company") announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it proposes to complete a non?brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 4,000,000 flow-through units (each a "FT Unit") at $0.05 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to $200,000. Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") with each Warrant exercisable to purchase one additional common share (a "Share") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of two years.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a mandatory four month hold period and the Exchange Hold period. Finder's fees of 8% cash and 8% finder's warrants may be payable to qualified parties.

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds of the Private Placement for payments related to the work programs on the TREK 31 Project, which includes Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical survey across the source area of the till anomaly to target areas of anomalous chargeability and resistivity for identification of drill targets. Drill targets will likely be identified that could be drilled from existing logging roads.

Technical details on the TREK 31 Project have been previously released by Orogen Royalties Inc. and can be found at: https://www.orogenroyalties.com/news/orogen-options-the-trek-31-gold-project-to-pacific-imperial-mines

About Pacific Imperial Mines

Pacific Imperial is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, Canada, engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties in an acceptable risk environment.

The Company's current focus is on the acquisition of gold and base metal properties. The Company's, board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 200 years.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Chris McLeod"

Chris McLeod, President

For further information please contact:

Roman Shklanka, Chairman, at 604-649-6195, or Chris McLeod, President, at 604-669-6332

Email: investor@pacificimperialmines.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

